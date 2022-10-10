Video: Florida troopers take break from Hurricane Relief to play basketball with local kids

ARCADIA, Fla. – Some members of the Florida Highway Patrol took a moment off from Hurricane Ian relief efforts to play basketball with residents of Arcadia, in west-central Florida.
The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) posted the footage to Twitter, which shows four highway patrol troopers playing a game of basketball with four youths in Arcadia.
The FLHSMV said that “hundreds of troopers continue to work around the clock to support communities recovering from Hurricane Ian.”
Ian – with a death toll over 100 – was the deadliest storm to hit the state of Florida since the Labor Day hurricane of 1935, which killed more than 400 people, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Credit: Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles via Storyful
Today in DeSoto County, a group of Florida Highway Patrol Troopers took a short but competitive break from relief efforts. 🏀🫶— FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) October 6, 2022
Hundreds of troopers continue to work around the clock to support communities recovering from Hurricane Ian. pic.twitter.com/mqSY9B4ay4