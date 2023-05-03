As superintendent steps down, DCPS almost lost another administrator to Brevard Public Schools

Duval County Public Schools chief of schools Scott Schneider was a finalist to become Brevard County’s next superintendent but lost by one vote on Tuesday to an in-house candidate, Mark Rendell.

Two Brevard County school board members argued Schneider would have been a better fit. One of them was District 4 representative Katye Campbell.

“I’m going to continue to support Dr. Schneider,” Campbell said during the school board meeting. “I think he is the one that will come in without baggage, come in with strong leadership, that strong energy, and will be here for the long haul. Their family is ready to relocate and lead us.”

Schneider has served as a principal at two Duval County high schools and previously worked as region superintendent of high and alternative schools.

It’s unclear what his plans are now.

The Brevard County vote came the same day a divided Duval County School Board decided during an emergency meeting that district Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene would step down and retire at the end of the school year amid ongoing controversy involving teacher misconduct investigations.