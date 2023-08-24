Flagler County district leaders apologize for elementary school assembly singling out low-scoring Black students

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County’s interim superintendent and school board chair apologized Thursday for a controversial assembly last week at Bunnell Elementary School that singled out “African American students that scored below a three on testing.”

School Board Chair Cheryl Massaro and Interim Superintendent LaShakia Moore both said there was “no excuse” for what happened at the school, which furious parents said included children being told that if they didn’t perform well in school and go to college they could end up in jail, shot or killed.

Those parents, it turns out, didn’t know about the assembly until their 4th- and 5th-grade students started talking about it after the fact.

During a news conference Thursday addressing the issue, Moore said Bunnell Elementary Principal Donelle Evensen and a teacher who was involved in the assembly are on administrative leave while the district investigates.

In a previous statement, Moore said, “In speaking with Mrs. Evensen, it is clear there was no malice intended in planning this student outreach. However, sometimes, when you try to think ‘outside the box,’ you forget why the box is there.”

The assembly

The district provided News4JAX sister station WKMG with a PowerPoint presentation used in the assembly, which includes a slide titled, “The Problem.” That slide lists the following statements:

“AA have underperform (sic) on standardized assessment for the last past 3 years.”

“We only have 32% of our students who are at a Level 3 or higher for ELA/Math.”

“We are supposed to have at least 41%.”

WKMG reached out to district officials to ask what “AA” stands for, though no explanation has yet been provided. (Click here to view the full PowerPoint presentation used in the assembly at the bottom of WKMG’s story.)

The presentation also includes solutions, including steps like having students work harder to perform better academically.

A “F.A.S.T. Challenge” was also mentioned, which states that students will compete in ELA and math subjects to win a meal from McDonald’s.