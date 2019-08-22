Deputies: 4-year-old found unresponsive in car, airlifted to hospital

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. - A 4-year-old child was found unresponsive in a vehicle off Oc Horn Road on Thursday, the Baker County Sheriff's Office said.

The child was airlifted to Wolfson Children's Hospital in Jacksonville, deputies said.

It's unclear how long the child had been in the car. Deputies said they're still investigating.

"Sheriff [Scotty] Rhoden is asking the community to pray for God's protection over this child and all first responders involved," reads a post on the Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.

