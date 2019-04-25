Mother: Arrest made in death of former Baker County High football star

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. - An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a former star athlete from Baker County, his mother told News4Jax.

William Bloodsaw was killed Saturday in South Florida, where he was celebrating with his family after signing paperwork to join the Air Force. Services will be held next weekend in Macclenny.

His mother, Linda Bloodsaw, said her son was shot in the back while he was sitting in a car in Fort Lauderdale.

"I couldn't believe it. I couldn't make my mind believe this happened to him," she told News4Jax by phone Monday from Fort Lauderdale. "I just woke up now and I probably got 30 minutes of sleep. I woke up screaming his name."

According to Fort Lauderdale police, Bloodsaw's death is being investigated as a homicide.

Bloodsaw, 18, graduated last year from Baker County High School. He was a well-known and well-liked standout on the Wildcats football team. His parents said he kept straight As and never got in trouble.

It was a somber week at Baker County High. News4Jax was told Bloodsaw had attended the school's prom a couple weekends ago with his girlfriend, who is a senior.

According to his obituary on the Forbes Funeral Home's Facebook page, Bloodsaw's achievements at the Baker County High included being a state champion with the weightlifting team and a state runner-up with the Wildcats football team, as well as excelling in the classroom. He attended Bethany College in West Virginia for some time.

"William will be remembered for his joking nature, as well as his kind heart," the obituary reads. "He loved people and was a friend to all who knew him."

The funeral home says his family will be receiving friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Christian Fellowship Temple in Macclenny.

A homegoing service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Christian Fellowship Temple. He will then be laid to rest in Macedonia Cemetery in Macclenny.

Thoughts and condolences for his family can be left in an online guestbook at www.forbesfuneralhome.net.

