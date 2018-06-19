Callahan man sentenced in 2016 fatal crash in Middleburg

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - A 32-year-old Nassau County man was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide in connection with a May 2016 crash in Middleburg that killed 54-year-old Robert Hanson.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Patrick Stone was passing a car at 78 mph in a no-passing zone of Nolan Road, where the speed limit is 40 mph, when he struck Hanson's Honda Civic, which had just turned off Brangus Road into the oncoming lane of Nolan Road.

Hanson's car landed in a ditch and he died at the scene.

Stone was arrested on the charge April of 2017 and pleaded guilty last month. News4Jax is awaiting details of how long Stone will spend in prison.