Clay County firefighters save kid's birthday after no one showed up

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Clay County firefighters, deputies and community members stepped up to make a young boy's birthday one he would never forget.

Meagan Raymer told News4JAX that her son Colten had his 7th birthday party earlier this month and was devastated when no one showed up.

"I’m not sure why no one showed up, this was Colten's very first party, and we were so excited to celebrate with friends," Raymer said. "I had a horrible gut feeling all week beforehand because no one had RSVP'd, and I just had a feeling no one would show and that honestly was my worst nightmare as a mom. No one wants to let their child down birthdays are supposed to be fun and special, and I just wanted to make him have an awesome day."

Thinking quickly, Raymer posted in the "Keystone Word of Mouth" Facebook group about the party happening with no attendees. She then invited everyone out in hopes that at least one person would show.

What happened next would turn the day entirely around.

"Not only did about 40 to 50 people show up with gifts, but the Clay County Fire Department and Clay County Sheriff's Office showed up!" Raymer said.

Colten's frown turned upside down, and he said it was one of the best birthdays ever.

"Colten was sad at first, but after the firefighters showed up he had the biggest smile ever, then everyone else started to show up, and he didn’t even know what to do he just kept smiling and saying thank you to everyone, he also kept saying it was his best birthday!"

Colten was able to try on some firefighter gear and see the trucks.

"I really can’t thank my community and the Clay County firefighters and the Clay County Sheriffs Office enough, without everyone’s help it would have been a huge letdown, but my community stepped up and made it a birthday to remember!"

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.