Deputies find child porn in Navy employee's Orange Park home

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A 26-year-old man was charged with several counts of child pornography Wednesday after deputies searching his Orange Park home found 10 or more images of sexual abuse and bestiality involving children.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, one of the images found in Jeremy Conner’s home depicts a child under age 5.

Conner, who told deputies he worked at the commissary at NAS Jacksonville, was arrested and booked into the Clay County Jail.



