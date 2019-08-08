Clay County

Deputies: Missing woman considered 'armed and potentially dangerous'

Dawn Macleod has ties to Keystone Heights, Clay County deputies say

By News4Jax.com Staff
Clay County Sheriff's Office

Photo of Dawn Macleod provided by Clay County Sheriff's Office

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are searching for a missing woman who should be considered armed and potentially dangerous, the Clay County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday night.

Dawn Macleod, who has ties to the Keystone Heights area, is "possibly a danger to herself and others," deputies said. 

Deputies said she may be traveling to the Ocala area and may be driving a 2005 gray/silver Honda SUV with Florida license plate LNBD55.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to not approach her and call 911 or 904-264-6512.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.