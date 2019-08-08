Deputies: Missing woman considered 'armed and potentially dangerous'

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are searching for a missing woman who should be considered armed and potentially dangerous, the Clay County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday night.

Dawn Macleod, who has ties to the Keystone Heights area, is "possibly a danger to herself and others," deputies said.

Deputies said she may be traveling to the Ocala area and may be driving a 2005 gray/silver Honda SUV with Florida license plate LNBD55.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to not approach her and call 911 or 904-264-6512.

