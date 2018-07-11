Deputies: Orange Park man made girl expose herself to him for years

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange Park man was arrested Tuesday after Clay County deputies said he inappropriately touched a minor and solicited the minor to perform several sex acts.

According to investigators, that behavior with the same girl had been going on for nearly three years.

Deputies identified the man as Troy Steven Tolber, who is charged with one felony count of lewd and lascivious conduct, and one misdemeanor count of unnatural and lascivious acts.

Investigators said one of the incidents took place in the Oakleaf Publix parking lot.

Further up the road in another parking lot, investigators said Tobler asked the victim to expose herself in exchange for money.

The victim told deputies that on one occasion, Tolber asked her to expose herself in exchange for allowing her to go to a high school dance. When she complied, she was allowed to go to the dance.

The 10-page arrest warrant did not reveal how the victim and suspect know each other, and what authority he may have to make those decisions for her.

Tobler, 55, was taken into custody Tuesday evening at his Orange Park home. He was booked into the Clay County jail, where he remained on $55,000 bond as of early Wednesday evening.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.