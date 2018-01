CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A missing 20-year-old woman who has the mental capacity of a 6-year-old was found safe early Wednesday evening, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said

Rachel Knowlton has last seen near Halperns Ways at Whitesville Landing Court in Middleburg, deputies said.

Shortly after asking for the public's help locating her, deputies said that they spotted Knowlton down the road.

Deputies said she was returned home to her family.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.