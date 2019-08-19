FHP finds Dodge Charger suspected in hit-and-run that killed woman on scooter

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - State troopers armed with a search warrant found a car suspected of rear-ending a woman on a scooter early Saturday morning and leaving the scene.

While the Florida Highway Patrol said the Suzucci 50cc scooter was struck on Sandridge Road at 2:20 a.m., the victim, Dayna Cogliser, of Orange Park, was found a few minutes later on U.S. 17 on Fleming Island -- 8 miles away.

Cogliser was taken to Orange Park Medical Center, where she died. She was 45 years old.

According to the FHP, the owner of a Clay County home where troopers believed the car involved might be refused to cooperate.

The FHP executed a search warrant and a dark-colored 2017 Dodge Challenger with front-end damage consistent with the crash was found in the closed garage in the Rolling Hills subdivision, less than 2 miles from where the scooter was rear-ended.

The car was seized and will be transferred to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for investigation.

The FHP says it has yet to determine who was driving the car that struck Cogliser's scooter.

Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).

