Green Cove Springs down to 5 finalists for city manager job

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - And then there were five. The Green Cove Springs City Council selected five finalists for the position of city manager, after an extensive search that attracted 64 applicants from 21 states.

The finalists are Tad Davis of Arlington, Virginia, Colin Groff of Green Cove Springs, Florida, Lewis Kennedy of Americus, Georgia, Mike Renshaw of Winder, Georgia, and current assistant City Manager and Public Works Director Mike Null. Each has several years of experience serving in leadership roles in municipal government.

All five will go through a final two-day interview process on Aug. 30 and 31, including a "meet and greet" with the community on Aug.30.

No word yet on how soon a new city manager will be named after the final interviews are done.

