Sheriff Daniels resigns from board at St. Johns Classical Academy

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. - Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels resigned his seat on the board of governors at St. Johns Classical Academy on Monday, a leader of the charter school confirmed to News4Jax.

A message from Daniels reads in part:

After thoughtful prayers and consideration, I regretfully wish to resign myself from the SJCA board to focus on my family and my job as the sheriff of Clay County. This decision in no way reflects a lack of support or commitment to the mission of our great school.

The decision comes after Daniels accused a Jacksonville corrections officer, who was his one-time lover and his subordinate while he was chief of the Duval County jail, of stalking him following an incident earlier this month.

Daniels issued a public apology a day after he broke his silence to News4Jax about the extramarital affair.

No criminal charges were filed against Cierra Smith, who told News4Jax her relationship with Daniels began in 2013 when she was a 21-year-old corrections officer and he was 48 and in charge of running the Duval County jail.

A Florida Department of Law Enforcement spokesperson has confirmed that the agency has launched a preliminary investigation into Daniels.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.