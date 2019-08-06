State balks at charging Clay deputies over lack of evidence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Concerns about witness credibility and a lack of evidence were among the reasons prosecutors balked at charges for three Clay County corrections deputies fired over allegations of sexual misconduct.

In an email dated Jan. 25, Special Prosecution Division Chief Joe Licandro acknowledged the gravity of the allegations uncovered by an integrity investigation into the deputies’ conduct, but he told Clay County Det. Terrel Singletary the state would not prosecute them.

Licandro said that "proving criminal charges stemming from these administrative violations – beyond and to the exclusion of a reasonable doubt – will be problematic due to witness concerns, insufficient proof that a crime occurred, and a lack of corroborating evidence."

But he left the door open to potential criminal charges down the road, saying prosecutors would reconsider their decision "should new evidence come to light."

Though it did not result in criminal charges, the integrity investigation led to a separate administrative review, which ultimately led to the firings of deputies Austin Hatcher Marcus Beard and Kory Clarida.

Despite allegations made by individual inmates, investigators did not find credible evidence that the deputies had sex with inmates under their supervision.

They did, however, substantiate accusations that deputies flirted with inmates and coaxed them into masturbation, that one of them exposed his genitals to inmates, and another deputy watched inmates while they bathed, according to a 55-page report summarizing the investigation’s findings.

Among the other substantiated allegations were that deputies brought their personal phones into the Clay County jail where they played music for inmates, that one deputy slept on the job and another gave a pen and paper to an inmate who was listed on suicide watch at the time.

