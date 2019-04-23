Will Clay County be re-zoning a Fleming Island elementary school?

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. - A Clay County elementary school could be dealing with re-zoning next year and multiple parents are concerned about what this means for their children.

A community meeting about re-zoning will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday for parents of students at R.M. Paterson Elementary School in Fleming Island.

The Clay County school district told News4Jax that the school is overcrowded and some students will have to be sent to other schools.

The district declined to provide any more details about what areas of Fleming Island will be subject to re-zoning until the meeting Wednesday.

Paterson is on Pine Avenue in Fleming Island.

