4 prisoners hospitalized after violence breaks out Columbia Correctional

LAKE CITY, Fla. - Four inmates of the Columbia Correctional Institution were hospitalized after violence broke out among 10 prisoners at the facility on Thursday, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

FDOC did not say at what time the incident occurred, but it did say there were no injuries to responding staff.

No further information was immediately available.

The violence came six days after a spokesperson with the Hamilton County Institution Annex said a group of its inmates "began acting out and became noncompliant."

FDOC called it a "disturbance" that occurred at the facility in Hamilton County. A spokesperson said no staff or inmates were hurt.

