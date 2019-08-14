City Council, School Board meet on sales tax impasse

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three months after the Duval County School Board formally asked for a referendum asking voters to approve a half-cent sales tax to fund capital improvements to the city's public schools, the board sits down with the Jacksonville City Council, which has yet to act on the request.

Despite pushback from several prominent attorneys, the Duval County School Board and some City Council members, the General Counsel's Office continues to insist that City Council has to approve the ballot measure before the referendum can move forward.

Tuesday night, the City Council unanimously agreed on an emergency motion to ask Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody for her legal opinion on the matter.

The School Board and the City Council have been at odds over the issue since May when the board approved a half-cent sales tax referendum.

The debate is not over whether this money is needed, both the School Coard and the City Council agree that it is. The big question is when the people should vote on it, but some council members have specific questions about when and where the money would be spent, how much of the money would be spent on charter schools and building code standards.

The City Council has balked at holding a special election this year, arguing instead to delay the referendum until the next scheduled general election next year when more people will likely vote on the measure. School Board members said they are spending $500,000 every month to maintain aging school buildings are worried they can't wait that long for the funding.

The tax would raise over $1 billion over the next 25 years to fund renovations and replacements of dilapidated county schools outlined in a detailed Master Facilities Plan.

School Board Chairwoman Lori Hersey hopes they will be able to iron out any disagreements during Wednesday morning's joint meeting, which is expected to last for three hours.

”I look forward to the City Council taking action and getting it on the ballot, either be voted up or down,” Hershey said. "I look forward to it getting to a place where we can make a decision.”

Hershey said she believes its too late to get it on the ballot this November, but believes December is still doable.

"We started with our goal being to have it in 2019. That is still our goal," Hershey said. "It is our goal today to address these issues sooner than later."

In a letter to Hersey prior to the meeting, Council President Scott Wilson said he would hope to move forward with a vote on Aug. 27.

"Everyone deserves an opportunity to ask questions. My hope was that any lingering questions could be resolved by committee," Wilson wrote.

