Woman charged in hit-and-run of 2 people at Jax Beach bus stop

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - A woman is facing several charges after a crash that seriously injured two people sitting at a bus stop early Saturday morning in Jacksonville Beach.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department said Taylor Wells, 25, struck a car in the intersection of First Avenue North and Third Street North around 1:40 a.m. Police said her car veered towards City Hall and struck a JTA bus stop bench where two people were sitting.

Investigators said three people in the car ran from the scene but were detained shortly after.

Wells was arrested and faces the following charges:

DUI - causing serious bodily injury Leaving the scene without rendering aid DUI - causing damage to person or property (2 counts) DUI - driving under the influence Driving while license suspended Careless driving

The two people injured at the bus stop were transported to the hospital with serious injuries but were expected to survive. Police have not released the victims' names or conditions.

