BUNNELL, Fla. - At least two people were killed Friday night in a rollover crash in Bunnell, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded about 8 p.m. to the crash at the intersection of State Road 100 and County Road 35 in Flagler County.

More Headlines

The crash involved three vehicles, with at least one of which rolled over, and troopers said two people died.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.