Deputies: Palm Coast man drugged teen, gave him booze, raped him

PALM COAST, Fla. - A 42-year-old man already facing charges in a 2017 Volusia County child sex sting is accused of drugging and then assaulting a 16-year-old boy at his Palm Coast home this week.

The teen's mother told Flagler County deputies that she found her son unconscious on the front porch of the family's home and that, even after several hours of bed rest, he was disoriented and suffered from labored breathing.

The teen told his mother that he went to Victor Williams' home voluntarily and once there, Williams gave him drugs and alcohol, deputies said. The teen said that at some point he passed out and then awoke to find Williams assaulting him.

He described various sexual acts Williams performed on him without his consent and said he suffered injuries consistent with a sexual assault, deputies said.

After conducting a forensic interview with the First Coast Child Protection Team and using other investigative methods, deputies got an arrest warrant for Williams and a search warrant for the home. Williams was arrested Thursday without incident.

Detectives said Williams admitted to assaulting the 16-year-old and giving him alcohol and drugs. During a search of the home, detectives found cash and drugs that had been described by the victim, along with additional drugs and drug paraphernalia, which appeared to be prepared for sale, deputies said.

Williams was booked into the Flagler County jail on $100,000 bond for sexual battery charges. Additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.