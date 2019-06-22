Deputies: Sex offender arrested after living across from church for over year

BUNNELL, Fla. - Detectives arrested a sex offender who had been living across from a church for more than a year, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

In May, the Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip that 30-year-old Jeremy Dwayne Miller, who was designated as a sex offender in February 2006, was out of compliance, living across the street from the Apostolic Church of God on North Pine Street in Bunnell, deputies said.

Miller, who was convicted in 2014 of failure to properly register as a sex offender, had registered a tent on East State Road 100 in Bunnell as his residence and had confirmed that was his residence as recently as June 11, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they began watching both the tent and the address across from the church and the investigation indicated that Miller was living at the unapproved address.

When Miller was interviewed and told of the investigation's findings, he eventually admitted to having lived out of compliance for more than a year, detectives said.

A judge issued an arrest warrant for Miller and he was taken into custody, deputies said.

“It is a felony under Florida law to conceal or harbor a sexual offender not in compliance or to withhold information from law enforcement regarding a sex offender who is out of compliance,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “These laws are designed to protect our children and allow law enforcement to know where sex offenders are living to ensure compliance. Thankfully, an anonymous person alerted us to this offender and we were able to take him off the streets."

Deputies said Miller will be held in the Flagler County jail on $50,000 bond.

