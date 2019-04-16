Don't threaten witnesses to teen's fatal shooting, deputies warn

PALM COAST, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office issued a warning Tuesday after reports that witnesses to the fatal shooting of a high school senior had been threatened.

Deputies said they are still investigating the death of 18-year-old Curtis Gray, a standout athlete at Flagler Palm Coast High School, and need to speak with witnesses.

They said there have been reports of retaliation threats against witnesses. The Sheriff's Office said it will charge those involved in any threats with felonies.

“Let it be known that each of those instances will be investigated fully by FCSO and those engaged in such threats could potentially face charges for either written threats to kill or witness tampering,” the Sheriff's Office said in a release. “Both crimes are felonies under Florida law.”

The warning came days after the 17-year-old suspected of pulling the trigger turned himself to authorities. Marion Lee Gavins Jr. (pictured) is charged with first-degree murder.

Deputies said they are still searching for Teresa Salgado, 18, who goes by the name “Alex,” who they call a person of interest in the case. They said she is not considered a suspect.

Witnesses told deputies that Gavins and Salgado (pictured below) were in the Blaze 'n Flame Smoke Shop shortly before the shooting took place. The report said Gray went into that store, but left quickly after leaving seeing Gavins.

The report indicates that Gavins admitted being in the back seat of a GMC Yukon near the smoke shop and laundromat where the shooting took place.

According to the arrest report, witnesses said they saw Gavins point a handgun at Gray out of the window of an SUV and fire once before the vehicle sped away.

After his arrest, Gavins told deputies he thought Gray was armed. Deputies said no gun was found on or near the victim.

Anyone with information about Salgado's whereabouts or other information about the case is asked to call the Flager County Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477). Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

A GoFundMe page put up by Gray's family asking for help raising money for a funeral raised $15,000 in one day.

