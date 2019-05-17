Flagler County offers security for realtors showing property

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Realtors who feel uneasy or unsafe when showing a property at night or to someone they don't know can contact the Flagler County Sheriff's Office and have a deputy accompany them.

The offer of extra security for realtors began Friday as an extra layer of safety for real estate agents who may work alone and feel unsure when meeting a stranger at a residence for rent for purchase.

Flagler County has not had a realtor related crime since 2003, when Richard Pete was arrested and charged with robbery, kidnapping and grand theft after he allegedly robbed a realtor and locked her in a closet after asking for a tour of a residence she had listed for sale.

“We want Flagler County to be the safest place to live, visit and work in Florida. Offering this service is just another way that we are working to keep our citizens safe,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Realtors come into contact with strangers every day, sometimes at night and usually by themselves. If you feel uneasy about showing a home to someone or you feel like someone is acting suspiciously, call us and we will be there.”

Realtors who want to request a deputy for a property showing should call the Flagler County Sheriff's Office non-emergency number at 386-313-4911.

The Sheriff's Office also holds monthly Realtor Watch meetings to provide real estate agents with safety tips and advice on precautions they should take before meeting potential clients or showing commercial and residential properties.

