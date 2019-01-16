Ex-Palm Coast doctor accused of inappropriately touching patients

BUNNELL, Fla. - A 59-year-old former physician was arrested Wednesday afternoon after Flagler County after a months-long investigation into numerous reports he had touched them inappropriately.

Two victims claimed Florence Fruehan had touched them in a sexual nature during office visits and that the touching happened without their consent and without serving any legitimate medical purpose.

Fruehan was charged with two counts of battery on a person 65 or older due to the victims' age, a felony. The incidents did not meet the statutory requirements for a sex crime, according to the Sheriff's Office.

“Our detectives have not stopped working on this case since it was first reported to us,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “I hope the victims feel that justice is being served.”

Fruehan is being held on a $10,000.00 bond.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.