Man accused of knocking out wife's teeth arrested 3 times in 10 days

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of knocking out two of his wife's teeth earlier this month has been arrested for the third time in 10 days, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Roy Carlisi, 43, was originally charged with domestic battery, assault and resisting arrest June 9 after an incident with his wife that sent her to the hospital, deputies said.

Carlisi was released the next day with a Domestic Violence GPS ankle monitor and was told to stay at least 500 feet from the victim's address, the Sheriff's Office said. But within hours, his monitor alerted that he had violated the zone, and he was charged with violating terms of his pretrial release.

Carlisi was released again Tuesday, but 12 hours later, his ankle monitor alerted authorities that it had been tampered with, deputies said.

Deputies who investigated said Carlisi told them when he tried to charge the device, "the bands became too tight" and he had to cut it off. According to the Sheriff's Office, the monitor has a fixed band length that can't be tightened or loosened.

Carlisi was charged with critical violation of his pretrial release and is being held in the Flagler County jail without bond.

“This is an offender the court and prosecutors need to take very seriously,” Sheriff Rick Staly said, adding that he is concerned for the victim's safety. “Our deputies are doing their job trying to protect the victim, but this violent domestic offender is not learning from his arrests or the judge’s orders. He needs to be kept in jail until his trial. We take domestic violence very serious in Flagler County.”

Resources for domestic violence victims are available throughout Northeast Florida:

Hubbard House (Baker and Duval counties): hubbardhouse.org or 904-354-3114

Family Life Center (Flagler County): familylifecenterflagler.org or 386-437-3505

Micah's Place (Nassau County): micahsplace.org or 904-225-9979

Betty Griffin Center (St. Johns County): bettygriffincenter.org or 904-824-1555

Quigley House (Clay County): quigleyhouse.org or 904-284-0061

Lee Conlee House (Putnam County): leeconleehouse.org or 386-325-3141

Peaceful Paths (Bradford, Alachua & Union counties): peacefulpaths.org or 352-377-8255

