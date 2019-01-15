Palm Coast Fire Department warns of donation scam

PALM COAST, Fla. - The Palm Coast Fire Department on Tuesday warned residents of a phone scam in which the caller asks for donations to the agency.

The Fire Department and its partners, the Palm Coast Volunteer Fire Rescue Inc. and the Palm Coast Professional Firefighters Local 4807, would never call residents to ask for donations, according to a public information officer.

The Volunteer Fire Rescue's biennial fund drive is a mail campaign scheduled for early 2020.

If you believe you are a victim of a scam, you're urged to contact the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911.



