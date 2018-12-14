Student accused of making threat against Flagler Palm Coast High

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A 16-year-old student was arrested at Flagler Palm Coast High School on Friday after he threatened to shoot up the school in front of two witnesses on Dec. 7, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies took into custody Skylar Suarez, who was charged with false report concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner, which is a felony. He will be processed at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Center and turned over the to Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, deputies said.

The witnesses didn’t initially report the incident, but decided to come forward and notified school administrators of the threats, deputies said.

“This is the sixth juvenile charged in Flagler County while at school since last Friday,” said Sheriff Rick

Staly. “This behavior must stop! Kids – stop threatening violence. Parents – talk to your children, now!

This is not a joking matter. When these incidents occur, we will continue to investigate and make the

appropriate charges. I’m proud of the witnesses who came forward and notified staff of the statements.

They did the right thing by reporting it so we could investigate.”

Flagler Schools Superintendent James Tager said he was proud of the students for reporting the threat.

“We are seeing, time and time again, where students are not allowing a few of their classmates to get away with these threats," Tager said. "It will take all of us working together to get the word out about how seriously we take each and every threat.”

