Teens arrested after shooting threat, Flagler deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. - Two middle school students in Palm Coast were arrested Thursday after they discussed plans of a school shooting while on the school bus, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrested Landon Voteur, 13, and Sandy Whitworth, 14. Both were charged with false report concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner.

According to the Sheriff's Office, school resource deputies were made aware of the incident on Wednesday and learned the two students were already suspended.

“Threatening to bring guns on campus or to shoot anyone is no joking matter and has again led to the

arrest of two students,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has a zero

tolerance policy on school threats."

Staly and Flagler School Superintendent James Tager both encouraged parents to get involved with their children.

“I ask all our parents to sit down with their children and have a serious discussion about school safety,” Tager said. “We, along with Sheriff Staly, are committed to ensuring our schools are safe earning environments and, as we’ve seen numerous times over the past few weeks, any threat to that safety will be dealt with in a serious manner.”

Voteur and Whitworth will be turned over to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.

