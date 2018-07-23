Community raises money for missing mother Joleen Cummings

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Joleen Cummings was last seen leaving the Tangles hair salon where she worked on Mother’s Day weekend. Kimberly Kessler was arrested for stealing Cummings' car.

"By the grace of God, we’re holding up. God creates miracles. God is the one that can create a miracle," said Cummings' mother, Ann Johnson.

Cummings' family is torn because it’s been two months since they’ve seen Cummings alive. A benefit auction was held at Slider’s Restaurant in Fernandina Beach Sunday night, and the auction auction was a sign of the community’s support for the family.

"I have people who talk to me all the time and they say they understand how I feel. No you don’t. Not unless you’ve been in my shoes," Johnson said. "Unless you see your child or your loved one and you’re able to bury them. That’s my silver lining. That’s the prayer. That’s the closure that I need.

Cummings' has young children, so her friends put on an auction to raise money for her kids.

"We’ve had donations from Boston to Mississippi to Texas. Everyone has been affected by this young woman going missing," said Cummings' friend, Mariah Lorraine.

With the community’s support, Cummings' mother says her family can get through this, relying on “faith, love and hope.”

Sunday's proceeds will go to Cummings' family. There was also a special quilt prepared for the family.

