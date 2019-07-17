FHP: Man, 38, killed in crash on Nassau County road

A 38-year-old Yulee man died Tuesday night and his passenger was seriously injured in a crash on Blackmon Road in Nassau County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Marvin Roberts was driving north "well above the posted speed limit" and missed a curve, driving through a ditch and hitting a concrete culvert before slamming into a pine tree.

Roberts died at the scene.

His 21-year-old passenger was taken to UF Health with serious injuries.

Troopers said neither man was wearing a seat belt.

