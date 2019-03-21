Final report on Kimberly Kessler's mental competency could be delayed

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - The defense lawyer for Kimberly Kessler has given notice to the trial judge that a final report on her mental competency is going to be delayed because of new discovery material she just received from prosecutors.

News4Jax learned of the notice Wednesday, before a pretrial hearing at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Nassau County Courthouse for Kessler, who is charged in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of Joleen Cummings. Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said Kessler is not expected to be in court.

Kessler's lawyer said she got more than a dozen discs this week from the State Attorney’s Office that contain “information which will be relevant to a determination of competency” that the psychologist will want to review.

The lawyer said it will take two to three weeks to transcribe and present the evidence to the psychologist, and more time thereafter for a final opinion to be rendered to the court.

It’s uncertain what evidence is on those disks.

Last week, the State Attorney’s Office released five more files of evidence in the murder case.

Among the troves of evidence are pages of text messages between Kessler and Vickie Simmons, the co-owner of Tangles Hair Salon in Yulee, where Kessler and Cummings both worked.

IMAGES: Text messages, evidence photos in Kimberly Kessler case

The evidence also included photos, including of cleaning materials and boxes of foil found in a dumpster outside the Masonic Lodge in Fernandina Beach.

Cummings, a 34-year-old mother of three, disappeared last May and her body has not been found. Kessler was arrested a few days later on a charge of auto theft. Months later, when prosecutors felt they had enough evidence against her, Kessler was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder.

Kessler has led more than a double life. According to Leeper, she used at least 17 aliases across 33 cities in 14 states. She is being held in the Duval County jail.

News4Jax has not been able to contact either the prosecutor or the defense attorney on what to expect at Thursday afternoon's hearing, but will be in court and will update this story afterward.

