Nassau County budget director fired after $1,000 disappears

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Nassau County Office of Management and Budget Director Justin Stankiewicz was fired after an audit revealed $1,000 was missing from the Emergency Cash-Disaster Petty Cash Fund, the county manager's office confirmed to News4Jax.

The investigation into the money reportedly started about a month ago.

According to the Nassau County Record, Stankiewicz paid back the $1,000 from his personal checking account.

At the time he was fired, his annual salary was a little over $116,000, the Record reports.

The investigation is ongoing.

