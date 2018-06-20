4 killed in fiery head-on collision in Elkton

ELKTON, Fla. - A fiery head-on collision crash Wednesday morning killed four people in Elkton, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers the crash occurred about 8 a.m. when an SUV eastbound on State Road 206 about two miles east of County Road 305 was trying to pass a tractor-trailer couldn't get back into his lane and struck another SUV head-on. One of the vehicles caught fire.

One person inside the first SUV and the man driving and two female passengers inside the second SUV all died at the scene, according to FHP Sgt. Dylan Bryan.

The ages and names of the victims was not immediately released. Because of the fire, it may be up to the medical examiner to determine the identification of the victims.

S.R. 206 is expected to remain closed in both directions in that area until about noon.

News4Jax has a crew at the scene and will provide updates to this article as more information bcomes available.

