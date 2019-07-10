DUI suspect tells deputy: 'F*** you, I'm a lawyer'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville attorney arrested on a drunk driving charge was so fed up with field sobriety tests that he hurled obscenities at a deputy and demanded to be taken to jail, authorities said.

James Stanley was pulled over on suspicion of driving under the influence Tuesday afternoon in Ponte Vedra Beach after someone called 911 about a black Mercedes weaving down the road, narrowly missing mailboxes and workers, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Stanley, 61, was found behind the wheel of the Mercedes with an open bottle of rum sitting in his lap, according to his arrest report. The deputy noted he smelled of alcohol, had watery eyes and slurred his words as he explained that he was coming home from the liquor store.

"I'm (expletive) up," the attorney told the deputy, adding that he had been drinking since 9 a.m. and only left home to pick up alcohol, which he said was helping him get through a divorce.

The deputy said Stanley nearly fell over trying to get out of his car and needed help walking over to the front of the patrol car. He noted that the attorney had trouble staying on his feet during field sobriety exercises before he gave up and refused to continue: "No, just take me to jail."

Stanley ignored the deputy’s warning that his refusal to complete the sobriety tests could be used against him in court. "(Expletive) you, I’m a lawyer, you dumb (expletive). I’m not doing the exercises, (expletive) arrest me," he replied, according to the report.

The profane tirade continued throughout the ride to the St. Johns County jail.

Once they arrived, Stanley at first agreed to take a breathalyzer. Later, the report said, he changed his mind and refused to take a breath test until he spoke with his attorney. "You’re one stupid (expletive) if you think I’m not entitled to a lawyer," he told the deputy.

According to jail logs, Stanley was released Wednesday after posting $1,000 bond on a charge of driving under the influence. Online court records show he was cited for possession of an open container in a motor vehicle. No attorney was listed for Stanley.

A message left at Meyers and Stanley, the Jacksonville-based law firm where Stanley is a partner, was not returned Wednesday. His law partner, Stephen Meyers, could not be reached for comment.

