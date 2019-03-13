Sheriff's Office helicopter lands on TPC Sawgrass golf course

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - A St. Johns County Sheriff's Office helicopter made an emergency landing on the 17th fairway of the Dyes Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass, which is the sister track to The Players Stadium Course, authorities said.

It happened early Wednesday evening at the course, which wasn't open at the time, near 7 Mile Drive and Tournament Players Club Boulevard.

The Sheriff's Office spokesman told News4Jax the helicopter had a mechanical issue and the pilot saw the open golf course, with no trees and no people around it, and landed safely.

No one was injured.

