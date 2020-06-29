Georgia again reports more than 2,200 new COVID-19 cases

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Monday reported 2,207 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 79,417.

It was the second day in a row the state reported more than 2,200 additional cases.

As of 2:50 p.m. Monday, there had been a total of 2,784 deaths connected to the coronavirus in the state, an increase of six deaths in the last 24 hours.

In the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax, there had been 1,351 COVID-19 cases and 29 previously reported deaths as of Monday.

Since Sunday, Glynn County recorded 14 additional cases, Ware County reported two and Camden, Charlton and Pierce counties each reported one. No new cases were reported Monday in Brantley County.

A total of 10,824 people have been hospitalized due to the virus since the state began tracking.

View the chart below for a full breakdown of Southeast Georgia counties