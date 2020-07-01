Glynn County rolls out back-to-school plans

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – While Southeast Georgia school districts are facing the task of re-opening and navigating what the 2020-2021 school year will look like amid a pandemic, it has left some families and students uneasy.

Many districts are now rolling out plans under Georgia’s Path to Recovering for K-thru-12 schools which is not mandated or state required.

Local districts have the authority and flexibility to meet their individual needs, that’s the guidance from the Georgia Department of Education and the Department of Public Health.

It focuses on “navigating the academic, social, and emotional effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students and employees” with the focus on practicing prevention, transporting students, entering buildings, serving meals, transitioning between classes and protecting vulnerable populations.

Glynn County Schools said it has taken into consideration the many challenges involved in reopening and understands that a one-size-fits-all plan is neither feasible nor appropriate.

That’s why Glynn County Schools is having families choose the classroom environment to best fit their students’ needs.

Glynn County families now have the option to select between traditional face-to-face learning or online learning when school starts on Aug. 11.

“I’m hoping for in-person learning but I’m waiting to see a release on how that will be handled,” said Glynn County parent Hayley Barr.

Barr has one current graduating senior and her two others will be attending Glynn middle this year. She says she wants a sense of normalcy for her kids.

“This last year was difficult with the switch to online learning and the lack of socialization so my concerns are more that direction than they are about exposure, honestly,” Barr said.

For Barr’s family, she’s opting for in-person learning but all Glynn parents have their own decision to make on what’s best fitting for their child’s needs.

Glynn County Schools said if parents opt for online learning, they must complete a Virtual Learning Registration for each student. It must be submitted by before 6 p.m. on July 12.

The virtual option means you are committing to at least nine weeks of at-home learning for elementary and middle school students or one semester for high school students.

Parents and guardians will be required to participate in a meeting with school administrators to discuss teacher and student learning expectations including attendance, assignments, grading and diagnostic assessments.

Glynn County also posted information about the Class of 2020 graduation for Glynn Academy and Brunswick High students taking place at 7:30 a.m. on July 9 and 10. The biggest change, guests are limited to parents and guardians only.