Corrections officer injured during unrest at Georgia prison recovering in hospital

WARE COUNTY, Ga. – A corrections officer is recovering at a Jacksonville hospital more than a week after he was injured during a disturbance at the Ware State Prison in Georgia.

The disturbance happened on Aug. 1. The Georgia Department of Corrections said two staff members and three inmates were injured.

Loved ones identified one of the injured officers as Capt. Mack Payne. They said he is an Army veteran and a father of four.

Due to the ongoing investigation, Sharelle Correnthi, the mother of Payne’s children, said she cannot give specific details about his injuries, but said he has a long road to recovery.

“He’s definitely a fighter and he’s going to keep fighting. He has his kids to fight for,” Correnthi said.

A different officer who was on duty the night of the disturbance told News4Jax lack of staff and equipment is part of the blame for how the inmates were able to take control.

Correnthi and Payne’s 6-year-old daughter, Kayla, live in Memphis. After staying by Payne’s side for more than a week, they now have to return home.

“It’s been very hard because she doesn’t want to leave to go back home, but we have to,” said Correnthi.

“I love you, daddy,” said Payne’s 6-year-old daughter told her father.

Correnthi said despite the setback, Payne is strong and will return to work as soon has he recovers. A GoFundMe account has been created to raise funds.

The Georgia Department of Corrections said it could not release specific details about the officer’s condition because of state laws.

The investigation into the unrest at the Ware State Prison is ongoing.