GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – The Glynn County Water Rescue Team saved a dog Tuesday morning from the ocean near Massengale Park.

Glynn County Fire Rescue said the pup, named Brooks, decided to chase a few pelicans. Unfortunately, those pelicans were half a mile off shore.

Members from the water rescue team were able to locate Brooks in St. Simon’s shipping channel and bring him safely back to shore.

Brooks and his owner are both safe and appreciative!