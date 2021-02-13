3 more Southeast Georgia COVID-19 deaths reported

A man takes his own COVID-19 swab test at a newly built testing facility in a car park in West Ealing, London, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 after it emerged that the South African variant of the coronavirus may have been identified in the local community. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 2,816 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those new cases, 66 were reported in the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax.

As of Saturday, a total of 789,070 confirmed cases had been reported by the state Department of Public Health.

The agency on Saturday reported 106 additional confirmed deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 13,961 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic. Ware County reported two additional deaths Saturday for a total of 117, and Pierce County reported one additional death for a total of 37.

According to the state Department of Public Health, 6,828,948 tests have been performed in the state, which had an 11.1% positivity rate, as of Saturday.

Georgia was reporting a total of 173,738 antigen positive cases and 1,889 “probable” deaths on Saturday. For more on those categories, click here.

(Note: There are variations in the day-to-day data reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Data are based on available information at the time of the report and may not reflect all cases or tests performed in Georgia on that particular day. At times, cases and deaths are removed from the overall running total reported by the Department of Public Health.)

On Saturday, 229 additional hospitalizations were reported, bringing the state’s total to 53,340 since the outbreak began.

County-by-county breakdown for Southeast Georgia

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.