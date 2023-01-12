Camden County deputy indicted on charges related to January 2022 traffic stop

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – A deputy of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office has been indicted on charges that stem from a traffic stop that occurred almost a year to date, according to a news release Thursday from the District Attorney’s Office in Brunswick.

The news release states that a Camden County grand jury on Wednesday returned a bill of indictment against Deputy Christine Newman for the offenses of aggravated assault, simple battery, making a false statement and three counts of violation of oath by public officer in the traffic stop involving Charis Faria on Jan. 16, 2022.

The district attorney asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct an investigation, and the results were turned over for review. The case was presented Wednesday.

“I take allegations of public misconduct seriously, which is why the GBI was called in to investigate these allegations. Upon review of the completed investigation, I determined that charges needed to be brought before the grand jury,” District Attorney Keith Higgins said in a prepared statement.

Video shared with News4JAX shows Faria getting handcuffed, punched in the face, thrown to the ground, then shoved into the front of a patrol car after a traffic stop.

Newman was arrested following the unsealing of the indictment, according to the news release, and she turned herself in to the Camden County Jail.