Authorities search for teen with autism missing from Jekyll Island camp since Monday

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. – Volunteers and authorities have been searching since Monday evening for a 16-year-old with autism after he disappeared from a camp on Jekyll Island.

Connor Mathis was last seen wearing a red shirt and black shorts and was not wearing shoes. He also did not have his phone.

He is described as a Black male, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds with short hair and braces. Authorities said he has Autism Spectrum Disorder and is considered “high-functioning.”

The Georgia State Patrol and Jekyll Island Fire & EMS, along with the support of local, county and state agencies, are continuing to search by ground and air and along the coastline of the island for Connor.

Those who wish to volunteer are asked to stand by for more information or to contact the Jekyll Island Guest Information Center at 912-635-3636. Dozens of community volunteers are already assisting law enforcement, and authorities are working to assign search radiuses to those already onsite and actively re-check search areas.

Social media posts said Connor was last seen at Camp Jekyll around 3:30 p.m. when his group was playing volleyball in front of the 4-H Center. It was noticed that he was missing around 5 p.m. when he did not show up for dinner, and the Georgia State Patrol was called around 6 p.m.

His peers said he told them he wanted to go to the beach, so the search has been heavily focused on the beach area and the dunes.

According to a report from The Brunswick News, Connor is from Brunswick and attends Glynn Academy. He was attending a 4-H Camp on Jekyll Island.

Overnight, State Patrol helicopters searched the island with infrared cameras. Residents of the island have been asked to check around their homes in case Connor has sought shelter. Anyone who finds Connor should call 911 immediately.