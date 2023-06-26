‘Innocent kid filled with love’: Hundreds gather for funeral of Brunswick football player shot, killed

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Family and friends of 16-year-old My’Kal Ellis came together Saturday to remember the Brunswick teen’s life at his homegoing service.

The Brunswick High School football player was shot and killed in front of his home on Johnston Street.

His family and police said they don’t believe he was the intended target.

“This young man lived a life. A full life. He was loved,” one person said about the teen.

Nate Angry coached Ellis when he was a child and said this situation is something he’s never experienced. Toi Smallwood is also dealing with the pain of losing Ellis.

“Just a fun-loving kid. Had a smile that would light up a room and just fun to be around,” Smallwood said. “He was very respectful and anything you asked him to do he did it with no effort. He was a good kid to be around.”

Loved ones said Ellis had dreamed of becoming a professional football player.

“He worked so hard at football and trying to better himself every day to get better so he could go when it’s that time,” Smallwood said.

A family member also read a poem about his love for football to share Ellis’s passion for the sport.

“Just imagine him signing autographs, walking into a big arena, signing autographs and being escorted by protection.”

Loved ones said he was an innocent child filled with love, a wonderful teammate and someone who always looked out for others.

Jason Vaugh, Ellis’s football coach, like most, feels like he’s been robbed of valuable time with the teen.

“I thought I had three more years with My’Kal,” Vaugh said. “Our lives are different. Our lives are better because of this innocent child filled with love.”

Police are looking for 21-year-old Breon Hartley, of Jacksonville, in connection to the shooting.

Police said Hartley is considered to be armed and dangerous and anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts should call 911. Those with additional information are urged to contact Det. Anthony Trollinger at (912) 279-2640 or Silent Witness at (912) 267-5516.