Drive-thru flu vaccination clinic in Camden County on Oct. 21

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – The Camden County Health Department will host its annual drive-thru flu shot event from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Camden County Recreation Center at 1050 Wildcat Dr. in Kingsland.

Health insurance is accepted, and there are low-cost options for individuals without health insurance.

Flu vaccine will be available for everyone aged 6 months and older, including the high-dose flu vaccine recommended for seniors aged 65 and up. No appointment is needed.

“Your body needs about 2 weeks to build immunity after getting a flu shot, so we advise everyone to get vaccinated before the end of October, if possible,” said Melissa Perkins, Nurse Manager of the Camden County Health Department. “That way you’ll be protected as you head into Thanksgiving and the winter holidays when you gather with family and friends.”

In addition to the drive-thru event, flu vaccinations are available at the Camden County Health Department in St. Marys during regular clinic hours by appointment. You can schedule an appointment in the clinic by calling 912-882-8515. Flu shots and COVID shots can be given at the same appointment if desired.

The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone over 6 months of age. Vaccination is particularly important for those at high risk of complications from flu, including adults 65 and older, children younger than 5, those who are pregnant, people with weakened immune systems, and people with chronic health conditions such as asthma, diabetes, and heart disease.

To get more information on the flu please visit coastalhealthdistrict.org/flu.