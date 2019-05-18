Brunswick police officer, K-9 partner make bust during traffic stop

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Brunswick police said officers with their patrol division seized guns, drugs and money when they stopped a car that was connected to a call for a domestic dispute Saturday.

Police said Officer Davis and his K-9 partner, Kilo, conducted what they call a free air sniff during the traffic stop.

They had a positive alert and conducted a search of the car. That turned up a large amount of various controlled substances along with several firearms and cash.

All the items were seized and the occupants of the car taken into custody.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.