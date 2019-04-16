GBI identifies body found in McIntosh County as Florida woman

Artist sketch of woman found in Darien River near US 17 in McIntosh County

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia investigators have identified a body found earlier this month in McIntosh County as that of a Florida woman.

The body of Sammeka Barriner, 29, of Broward County, was discovered April 3 in the Darien River, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The agency said investigators are currently working with the Broward County Sheriff's Office in the hopes of finding out what led up to Barriner's death.

An autopsy must be performed to determine the woman's cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 912-729-6198.

