Sources: Officers on Westside seek suspects in 7-year-old's death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - News4Jax continues to receive numerous phone calls into the newsroom about a heavy police presence on Jacksonville's Westside Monday night.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the police presence in the area of 103rd Street is due to an active criminal investigation.

The scene is just blocks from from where a 7-year-old girl was killed after she was hit by gunfire Saturday evening.

Three News4Jax sources close to the investigation confirm police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection to the young girl's death.

However, the Sheriff's Office did not immediately confirm what crime police were investigating.

Police presence in the 103rd Street area is active criminal investigative. At this time, there will be no comment or stand up at the scene. Thank you. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 14, 2018

