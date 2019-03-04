Work begins to replace downtown building's broken windows

Work has begun to replace the windows in the Blackstone Building after the implosion of the old City Hall building.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Work has begun to replace the windows in the Blackstone Building on Bay Street that were broken when the old City Hall building in downtown Jacksonville was imploded in January.

There were some windows damaged in buildings near the old City Hall by the blast of the implosion, including at the Blackstone office building. In addition to the Blackstone Building, the Downtown Duval Building and the Churchwell Lofts were also damaged.

BOLD CITY BLAST: Special section for full coverage, history of City Hall, Courthouse

IMAGES: The implosion from all angles

REWIND: Watch City Hall go back up, come down again

TIMELAPSE: Cloud of dust rises after implosion

DRONE VIDEO: 2 more views of City Hall blast

On Monday, crews could be seen fixing the Blackstone Building's broken windows.

There's no word on how long the repairs will take.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.