I-TEAM: Dozens of residents kicked out after motel fails inspection

Mary Worek and her husband have lived in a room at the Diamond Inn for the last year. Now they have to leave.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Dozens of families are worried they’ll have to sleep on the streets come Friday after the city fire marshal shut down the Jacksonville motel they were living in.

Residents of the Diamond Inn on Ramona Boulevard, near Lane Avenue and Interstate 10, told the I-TEAM that management is kicking them out and not offering to help.

"They want to treat us like we're animals and stuff," said displaced resident Christine Lee, one of the many residents who contacted the I-TEAM about the motel. "We just want to get help. What are we supposed to do? We are people. Our rent is paid, so why are y’all kicking us out like we are dogs?"

Residents said they were given 72 hours to move out on Wednesday after the fire marshal found a number of violations, but the heartbroken residents said they don't have the resources or the money to move, especially on such short notice.

"I've been packing and everything," said Mary Worek, who invited the I-TEAM into the motel room where she and her husband have lived for the last year and shared a letter they got Wednesday. "Right now, we don't have a place to go."

The fire marshal condemned the property after an inspection Wednesday found the owners started renovating the 40-year-old building without any permits.

The I-TEAM obtained a report showing numerous safety violations, including breached firewalls, adults and children living in a construction and demolition zone, and unpermitted electrical and plumbing work that's cutting off water to residents.

PHOTOS: Code violations, unpermitted work found at Diamond Inn

City records show the motel failed the past five out of six inspections and came under new ownership earlier this year. According to Duval County property appraiser records, the Lodge on Tara Boulevard LLC, of Atlanta, bought the property for $450,000 in January. Georgia corporation records show attorney Kevin T. Caiaccio as the registered agent behind the sale.The property, including the building, is appraised at $1,140,200. Records show there are 170 units.

Residents told the I-TEAM the new management raised their rent from $750 a month to $988 a month.

The fire marshal flagged the property after renovations were started without any permits.

When the I-TEAM went into the office, the general manager wouldn't answer any questions.

"We can't have you on the property," the manager said.

Residents showed the I-TEAM the poor condition of the rooms -- cracks and leaks, and no smoke detectors. To make matters worse, they said they paid their rent in advance -- money they don’t know they’ll get back.

"It's not our fault. We didn't do this," Worek said. "We pay our rent on time every time."

KICKED OUT: Dozens of people have no place to go after tomorrow, when they’re kicked out of the Diamond Inn on Jacksonville’s westside. The fire marshal found numerous health and safety violations and tells me the new owner was doing renovations without permits.

Watch @wjxt4 @ 6 pic.twitter.com/JMsLLrIKWw — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) March 7, 2019

On Friday, adults, children, seniors and pets will be without a place to go. Many residents have called the Red Cross, area churches and even police, begging for help.

"Everything I've got is in there. My daughter and my grandson, all of his toys -- everything is in there," displaced resident Sudie Crutcher said. "I don’t know where I’m going and what I’m going to do. There’s a lot of people here that are going to sleep in their cars. And I don’t have a car to sleep in."

The building is seemingly more of an apartment complex than a motel, with some people who have been there four to five years. One man claimed he has lived there for 14 years and come Friday, he doesn't know where he'll be.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.